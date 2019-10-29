Comments
OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – A portion of Highway 65 in Olivehurst has been closed Tuesday morning due to flooding.
The scene is at McGowan Parkway.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY SR-65 in both directions is shut down at McGowan Parkway due to flooding. Traffic is being diverted off northbound at 40 Mile Road and southbound at SR-70. ETA for opening the roadway is unknown. pic.twitter.com/89S3NaeTuZ
— CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) October 29, 2019
Caltrans says the flooding was caused by a failed pump in the area. About 8-10 inches of water is on the road.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 65 are affected. Caltrans is diverting traffic off northbound at 40 Mile Road and southbound at Highway 70.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.