FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A woman who had to evacuate due to the Kincade Fire had her bag stolen in Fairfield – but thanks to a keen eye and quick police work, she got it back.
Police say the woman stopped to grab a bite to eat in Fairfield on Monday after she was evacuated.
At some point when she wasn’t looking, someone stole her bag. Inside that bag was all the stuff she could take with her when she was evacuated.
The woman was able to get the surveillance video from the restaurant of the moment her bag was stolen. She then gave that video to police.
A little later, after coming back to the restaurant to give her information in case her bag was ever found, the woman spotted the man suspected of stealing her bag and called police.
Officers were able to catch the man and quickly found the woman’s bag. All of her stuff was still inside, police say, and she was able to get on her way to her temporary home.
The man suspected of stealing her bag has been identified as 59-year-old Fairfield resident Shawn Spontini. He’s been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing several charges.