POWER SHUTOFFPG&E Power Shutoff Survival Guide
Filed Under:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoff

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Just as fast as the power came back on, hundreds of thousands of PG&E customers are getting ready to lose it once again.

Some viewers have already lost their power today and others will have their lights shut off in a few hours because of strong winds and dangerous fire conditions.

PG&E says this next round of outages will leave about 600,000 customers in the dark in parts of 29 counties – including Placer, Nevada, El Dorado and Solano.

About 400,000 customers who were still in the black will be remaining without power with this next Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E says.

PG&E has released the following timeline of when power outages are anticipated:

1              4 a.m., Tues 10/29            Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta

2              8 a.m., Tues 10/29            El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Yuba

3              4 p.m., Tues 10/29           Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne

4              7 a.m., Tues 10/29            Humboldt (South), Mendocino, Sonoma

5              7 a.m., Tues 10/29            Lake, Marin*, Napa, Solano, Yolo

6              7 p.m., Tues 10/29           Siskiyou, Humboldt (North)

7              10 p.m., Tues 10/29         Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo

8              10 p.m., Tues 10/29         Alameda, Contra Costa

9              9 p.m., Tues 10/29           Kern

PG&E urges customers who have had their power restored between events to use the time to charge any medical equipment or phones.

