PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Just as fast as the power came back on, hundreds of thousands of PG&E customers are getting ready to lose it once again.
Some viewers have already lost their power today and others will have their lights shut off in a few hours because of strong winds and dangerous fire conditions.
PG&E says this next round of outages will leave about 600,000 customers in the dark in parts of 29 counties – including Placer, Nevada, El Dorado and Solano.
About 400,000 customers who were still in the black will be remaining without power with this next Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E says.
PG&E has released the following timeline of when power outages are anticipated:
1 4 a.m., Tues 10/29 Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta
2 8 a.m., Tues 10/29 El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Yuba
3 4 p.m., Tues 10/29 Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne
4 7 a.m., Tues 10/29 Humboldt (South), Mendocino, Sonoma
5 7 a.m., Tues 10/29 Lake, Marin*, Napa, Solano, Yolo
6 7 p.m., Tues 10/29 Siskiyou, Humboldt (North)
7 10 p.m., Tues 10/29 Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo
8 10 p.m., Tues 10/29 Alameda, Contra Costa
9 9 p.m., Tues 10/29 Kern
PG&E urges customers who have had their power restored between events to use the time to charge any medical equipment or phones.