FOLSOM (CBS13) — An inmate was fatally shot while he and another suspect allegedly attacked an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento Wednesday.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said at 7:35 p.m., two inmates attacked a third inmate during dayroom activities inside one of the housing units. A correctional officer then shot their rifle, striking one of the attackers.
First responders declared the inmate who was shot dead at 8:02 p.m. The victim of the stabbing attack was taken to an outside hospital for his injuries.
CDCR said, “It is against CDCR use of force policy to discharge warning shots inside a housing unit due to potential danger to staff and other inmates.” Correctional officers carry state-issued Mini-14 rifles.
A CDCR Deadly Force Investigations Team was sent to the prison to investigate the incident.