JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – A search is on for an inmate who walked away from the minimum-security Sierra Conservation Center Baseline Conservation Camp on Wednesday.
Staff at the Tuolumne County facility discovered that 40-year-old Jason Stout was missing around 7 a.m.
Camp buildings and the grounds have been searched, but Stout remains missing.
Local law enforcement agencies have now been alerted to help try and find Stout.
Stout has been at the facility since 2014 to serve a 12 year and eight-month sentence for first-degree burglary out of Los Angeles County. Parole was scheduled for him come November 2021.
Anyone who sees Stout is asked to call 911 immediately.