SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A tense situation in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood continues as authorities deal with a standoff and hostage incident.

It started early Tuesday evening with a kidnapping, then a chase and quickly turned into home invasion and hostage situation on Mello Court.

As of Wednesday morning, Sacramento police are taking over the scene to relieve sheriff’s deputies. A SWAT team and crisis negotiator are also at the scene to put a focus on a peaceful resolution.

Overnight, two women, two children and a man that were being held hostage inside the home were released.

The suspect and a 13-year-old girl who he took into the home are still inside.

Police say the suspect has no connection to the house.

Investigators say the suspect was wanted in connection with a domestic violence call earlier in the day in Sacramento. He is believed to be armed with a firearm.

The suspect and the 13-year-old are known to each other, but police would not release their relation.

