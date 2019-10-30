SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A tense situation in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood continues as authorities deal with a standoff and hostage incident.
It started early Tuesday evening with a kidnapping, then a chase and quickly turned into home invasion and hostage situation on Mello Court.
Hostage situation in Oak Park still ongoing. Sac PD says suspect is armed. 5 people were able to walk out of the home, but police don’t know how many are still being held hostage inside the home. Suspect has 13-year-old with him from previous domestic disturbance situation.
— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) October 30, 2019
As of Wednesday morning, Sacramento police are taking over the scene to relieve sheriff’s deputies. A SWAT team and crisis negotiator are also at the scene to put a focus on a peaceful resolution.
Overnight, two women, two children and a man that were being held hostage inside the home were released.
The suspect and a 13-year-old girl who he took into the home are still inside.
According to Sac PD, the suspect randomly chose the home in Oak Park. This information has neighbors on edge, taking extra precautions and focusing on their safety.
— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) October 30, 2019
Police say the suspect has no connection to the house.
Investigators say the suspect was wanted in connection with a domestic violence call earlier in the day in Sacramento. He is believed to be armed with a firearm.
The suspect and the 13-year-old are known to each other, but police would not release their relation.