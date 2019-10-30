SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E revealed Wednesday crews found 118 instances of damage that could have started fires on its lines from wind and tree branches during the Oct. 9 power shutoff.
The utility said 74 lines were damaged by vegetation. Officials say that includes 44 instances that would have likely caused arcing, or a spark, if the lines were energized.
PG&E also said during patrols, crews identified vegetation issues that pre-dated the Oct. 9 PSPS, which were not included in the filing Wednesday. All of the instances of vegetation damage that PG&E believes would have caused arching can be found here.
According to PG&E, some of the locations where the 44 instances of damage occurred had not been inspected for over a year.
The utility identified an additional 41 instances of damage that appeared to be caused by wind or extreme fire conditions, causing a broken tie wire. PG&E said 12 of those instances would have caused arcing. The locations and inspection records for those 12 instances of damage can be found here.
Several of these locations where damaged occurred, in Placer, Shasta, and Yuba Counties, were last inspected in early 2015.