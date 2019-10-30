STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the suspects who robbed Stockton store earlier in October, taking more than $1,500 in shoes.
The incident happened back on the night of Oct. 5 at an unnamed business along the 1600 block of E. Fremont Street.
Stockton police say a total of three suspects robbed the store. One of the suspects first went up to a cashier and made it look like he had a gun in his pocket. The other two suspects then started taking shoes off the rack and stuffing them into black garbage bags.
All the suspects were last seen heading eastbound from the store.
About $1,740 worth of shoes were stolen, police say.
Surveillance photos of the suspects were released on Wednesday. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call detectives at (209) 937-7092 or to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers.