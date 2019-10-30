Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the man suspected of repeatedly stealing from several Stockton stores over the past year.
Stockton police say the man has targeted three stores in the city: Target, Walmart and Sportsman’s Warehouse.
In total, police estimate that he’s responsible for stealing about $6,200 worth of items this year.
Investigators believe he’s also responsible for thefts in other counties as well.
Wednesday, Stockton police released surveillance photos of the man. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Stockton police or call Stockton Crime Stoppers.