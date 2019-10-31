



VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A 21-year-old Vacaville man has been charged with homicide after police discovered the body of his 59-year-old mother inside a home Thursday morning.

Police say Shane Williams Riley’s mother suffered multiple stabbings. She was found inside a home on the 900 block of Rio Grande Drive.

Vacaville Police Lieutenant Mark Donaldson said in the past, officers have responded to the Rio Grande Drive home for arguments and a physical fight involving Riley, where he was taken into custody.

“I don’t understand how a son if that’s the case can harm a mother, that’s not natural,” said Dwayne Adams, a neighbor.

Investigators say Thursday’s shocking discovery started with a disturbing 911 call where a woman could be heard screaming in the background. When officers arrived they found the mother’s body inside.

“I’m just kind of flabbergasted at the whole situation,” said Dan McIntyre, who lives in the neighborhood. “Who in the world would stab their mother?”

Riley, the woman’s own son, is accused in the deadly attack. The incident is now causing neighbors to worry.

“Peace for the family, that somehow they can get through this,” Adams said.

Police say the woman’s husband, who also lives in the home where the incident occurred, is currently out of the country for work.