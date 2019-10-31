Comments
LATHROP (CBS13) — Lathrop police have arrested eight men since October 21 as part of a child sex predator sting in San Joaquin County.
The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said each arrest made involved the suspects arranging to meet with a minor under the age of 14 for the purpose of having sex.
Upon arriving at the arranged meetup spot, the suspects learned they were actually meeting with law enforcement and were quickly arrested.
The suspects were identified as Robert Amrine, 72, Eric Duncan, 43, Eric Childs, 33, Kameron Williams, 21, Ali Rashad, 40, Terjean Saffold, 31, Yonnatan Soto-Garcia, 27, and Brian Whitmer, 38.
All eight men were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on several attempted sex with a minor charges.