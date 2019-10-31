FOLSOM (CBS13) — An inmate was fatally shot while he and another suspect allegedly attacked an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento Wednesday.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said at 7:45 p.m., inmates Johnathan Pereida and Augustine Burgos attacked another inmate during dayroom activities inside one of the housing units.
A correctional officer reportedly ordered the inmates to stop and get down. When Pereida and Burgos ignored commands, CDCR said the officer shot their rifle, striking Pereida. On-duty medical staff declared the Pereida dead at 8:02 p.m. The victim of the stabbing attack was taken to an outside hospital for his stabbing injuries. He is expected to fully recover.
Inmate Burgos was treated for minor injuries before being placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit, pending an investigation into the incident. CDCR said prison officials are investigating the attempted homicide with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.
CDCR said, “It is against CDCR use of force policy to discharge warning shots inside a housing unit due to potential danger to staff and other inmates.” Correctional officers carry state-issued Mini-14 rifles.
A CDCR Deadly Force Investigations Team was also sent to the prison to investigate the incident.
The agency said Pereida was 27 years old and came to the prison from Los Angeles County on May 20, 2016. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, with enhancements for using a firearm and commission of a street gang.
Burgos, 46, came to the prison from San Diego County in May of 2013 on a 13-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon, possessing/manufacturing a deadly weapon as a prisoner, and transporting or possessing a controlled substance in jail/prison. He also had enhancements for the commission of a street gang act.