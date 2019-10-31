



The average funeral in the United States now costs between $7,000 and $12,000, with the median for a funeral and burial estimated at $8,500, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

For those being cremated, the cost drops to between $6,000 and $7,000, with the median estimated at $6,260.

The NDFA conducted a survey in 2017 and found the median cost for each aspect:

Metal Casket: $2,400

Funeral home basic service fee (covers obtaining a death certificate, securing permits, coordinating arrangements): $2,100

Vault: $1,395

Cremation casket: $1,000

Embalming: $725

Facilities/staff for a funeral: $500

Facilities/staff for a viewing: $425

Cremation fee: $350

Transporting remains to the funeral home: $325

Hearse: $325

Urn: $275

Body preparation (makeup/hairstyling): $250

Basic memorial printed package: $160

Service Car: $150

Additional costs include flowers, wreaths, a funeral plot, headstones, and a grave marker.

In California, a state law that took effect in 2013 requires funeral homes to disclose their prices online, whether as a “General Price” list or a list of 16 services and merchandise available. The Funeral Consumers Alliance and Consumer Federation of America looked at 203 websites in six California locations and found only 44% prominently disclosed prices.

Los Angeles- 73%

Sacramento- 52%

Orange County- 47%

San Francisco- 38%

San Diego- 31%

Alameda County- 27%

In those locations, 25% of the websites posted the price list but not in a prominent place, an additional 25% concealed the prices, and 3% appeared to be in violation of state law.

In the City of Sacramento, the survey looked at 21 funeral homes.

Prominent (52%)

ABC Cremation Society

Affordable Cremation and Funeral Center

All Faith Cremation

East Lawn East Sacramento Mortuary

Evergreen Memorial of Sacramento

George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers

Lowest Cost Cremation and Burial

North Sacramento Funeral Home

Ramsey Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel

Sacramento Memorial Lawn

Sharer-Nightingale Funeral Chapel

Visible (29%)

All Seasons Burial and Cremation

Nautilus Society

St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center

Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes

Thompson River Chapel

W.F. Gormley and Sons

Hidden (19%)

Harry A. Nauman and Son (SCI/Dignity)

Lombard Funeral Home (SCI/Dignity)

Neptune Society of Northern California-Sacramento (SCI/Dignity)

Nicoletti, Culjis, and Herberger Funeral Home (SCI/Dignity)

California has 1,086 funeral homes licensed through the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau.