MODESTO (CBS13) – A man is facing attempted homicide and other charges after an incident in Modesto over the weekend.
Modesto police say a 14-year-old was found at a park near Grayson on Sunday morning. The teen had apparently been assaulted and robbed earlier near Crater Avenue in Modesto.
Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant at a home in that neighborhood and arrested 26-year-old Jose Luis Moncada.
Moncada is now facing attempted homicide, robbery and kidnapping charges.
No other details about what led up to the teen being found have been released, but detectives say they are still looking for a car linked to the incident – a 2005 bluish/grey Chrysler 300 with the California license plate number 7UMD561.