Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A chase in Modesto ended when the suspect broadsided a bystander’s work truck on Thursday morning.
The incident started a little before 9 a.m. when officers spotted what they believe was a drug deal behind a McHenry Avenue business.
One of the suspects involved took off in an SUV when they spotted officers. That suspect blew through stop signs, officers say, before it broadsided a truck at the intersection of Bodem Street and E. Morris Avenue.
The truck was flipped on its side by the collision, but police say the driver escaped with just minor injuries.
Officers have identified the driver of the SUV as 41-year-old Modesto resident Jason Robinson. He’s facing several charges once he’s medically cleared to be booked into jail.