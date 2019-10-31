Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A local Marie Callender’s restaurant that shuttered after the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year is reopening.
The Modesto Marie Callender’s location was among the 29 restaurants that closed in August. A Citrus Heights location was also among the casualties.
However, thanks to a new owner, the Modesto restaurant is coming back to its original location just off Coffee Road.
The restaurant should be back up and running in about two weeks.
A Sacramento Marie Callender’s location on Freeport Boulevard also remains open.