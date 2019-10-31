  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:christmas, Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s OK to start planning for Christmas now that Halloween is here, right?

Officials say the Old Sacramento waterfront Christmas tree is set to be delivered on the morning of Nov. 4. It will be placed on K Street between Front and 2nd.

The tree, a 62-foot tall tapered white fir, is coming from Carlton Christmas Trees in Burney.

An official lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 27.

About 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and other special lights will adorn the tree.

