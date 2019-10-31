



MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police are asking for the public’s help after a 14-year-old was kidnapped over the weekend. Police have one man in custody and are looking for other suspects and for a vehicle in connection with this incident that has spooked some this Halloween week.

Larry Dickey said, “I never thought a kidnapping would happen. We really haven’t had any issues and we have lived here for three years.”

Police say 26-year-old Jose Luis Moncada kidnapped a 14-year-old Sunday morning near Crater Avenue in Modesto. He reportedly took the teen to a park about 15 minutes away near Grayson where he then assaulted and robbed them. A person in the area found the teen and notified the police.

READ: 8 Men Arrested In Lathrop Child Sex Predator Sting

Authorities are looking for a 2005 bluish/gray Chrysler 300 with California license plate 7UMD561.

On Thursday, street gang detectives served a warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Crater Ave, that’s where they located Moncada.

“We are very close. We all look out for each other,” neighbor Jennie Dickey said.

Neighbors who live nearby say they will keep an even closer eye on their kids.

Grace Bjarano said, “We don’t like her outside cause she can be out playing on that swing out there and people keep looking.”

Moncada is charged with attempted homicide, robbery, kidnapping. If you know anything about the incident you can call crime stoppers.