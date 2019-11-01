DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis are investigating two armed robberies that happened less than an hour apart on Halloween night.
The first incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Shasta Drive. Two women reported that they were sitting in their parked car when two men went up to them. Both suspects had handguns and ordered the women to get out of the car and onto the ground. As the suspects started going through the car, looking for keys, one woman ran off.
The suspects eventually left, but not empty-handed. A cellphone and some cash were taken before the suspects left in a getaway car driven by a third person.
About 45 minutes later, police say another armed robbery was reported near 7th and D streets. This time, a woman says she was alone in her car she had just parked when two suspects went up to her. One of them pulled out a handgun and ordered her to give up all of her stuff.
This time, the suspects took the woman’s brand new Honda Civic. The car still only had temporary paper plates.
Investigators say, due to the similarities between the robberies, they believe the two incidents could be related.
No suspects have been arrested or identified at this point.
Davis police urge residents to stay vigilant, noting that there have been a total of seven reported armed robberies in the last six weeks.