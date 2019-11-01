  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Ustach Middle School in Modesto has been given the all-clear after going on lockdown due to a possible threat.

The Sylvan Union School District announced on Twitter that Modesto PDlifted the lockdown and that all students and staff were safe.

The school went on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. as police were investigating the possible threat.

Exact details of the alleged threat are unclear at this time.

 

 

