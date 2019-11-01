MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto police sergeant filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming racism within the police department.
Sergeant Derrick Tyler has worked for the department since 1997. He says that because of the department’s institutional racism, he was wrongly passed over for a promotion and subjected to unfounded disciplinary charges because he is African American.
The police department issued this statement in regard to the lawsuit:
“MPD is aware of the lawsuit but cannot comment at this time as it is ongoing. Our department has worked hard to become a more diverse agency and a reflection of the community we serve. Our goal is to treat people in our department and our community as we would want our family members treated. Thank you.”
This is the second lawsuit of its kind involving the police department in recent years.
The city has paid $370,000 in 2014 to settle a lawsuit filed by a different police sergeant, who claimed he was also discriminated against for being Mexican American.