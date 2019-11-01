  • CBS13On Air

Hit And Run, Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – A search is on for a driver after a man was hit and killed by a car in a Modesto neighborhood early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Peppermint Drive, near Oakdale Road.

An SUV hit a pedestrian and took off from the scene, police say. The pedestrian has been taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Very few details about the SUV, other than it was blue, were given.

The name of the pedestrian was not released.

Peppermint Drive to Oakdale Road is closed until further notice.

