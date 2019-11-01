RIVERBANK (CBS13) — Firefighters from Modesto, Ceres, and Stanislaus fire departments responded to multiple structure fires across the region Halloween night.
According to Modesto Fire, a blaze broke out around 7:05 p.m. in the 6000 block of Coad Lane in Riverbank. Officials said a chimney fire extended into the attic of the home. Crews stayed on the scene through the night, working on extinguishing hot spots.
Fifteen minutes later, crews were called to a house in the 900 block of Enslen Avenue where smoke was coming from the home. The fire was contained to food burning in the kitchen, according to Modesto Fire.
A third fire was reported at 8:38 p.m. in the 3900 block of Peacock Lane. This two-alarm structure fire extended to an adjacent structure and a storage shed, Modesto Fire said.
The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is investigating all the incidents.