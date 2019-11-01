Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – In just a couple of minutes, police say suspects tore open the front of a Vacaville liquor store to try and make off with an ATM inside.
The incident happened a little before 6 a.m. Friday at the Vaca Liquor store along E. Monte Vista Avenue.
Vacaville police say vehicle that apparently had a Yolo school district logo pulled up to the store. The suspects then connected some sort of cable to the doors and then hit the gas.
Police say wouldn’t say how much money was stolen from the ATM.
In all, police say the incident lasted around two minutes.
Police are investigating if the vehicle the suspects used was stolen.