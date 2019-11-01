  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Vacaville News


VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have released the name of the woman allegedly stabbed to death by her own son in Vacaville on Thursday.

The incident happened at a home on Rio Grande Drive.

RELATED: Mother Found Dead In Vacaville Home; Son Arrested As Prime Suspect

Officers say 21-year-old Shane William Riley stabbed his own mother several times, killing her.

Friday, the woman was identified as 59-year-old Germaine Riley.

Vacaville police say officers responded to the home before for reported arguments and a physical fight.

Shane William Riley has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing a charge of first degree murder. He is being held without bail.

