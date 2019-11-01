VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have released the name of the woman allegedly stabbed to death by her own son in Vacaville on Thursday.
The incident happened at a home on Rio Grande Drive.
#BREAKING The 59-year-old mother found stabbed to death inside her Vacaville home has been identified as Germaine Riley @CBSSacramento
— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) November 1, 2019
Officers say 21-year-old Shane William Riley stabbed his own mother several times, killing her.
Friday, the woman was identified as 59-year-old Germaine Riley.
Vacaville police say officers responded to the home before for reported arguments and a physical fight.
Shane William Riley has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing a charge of first degree murder. He is being held without bail.