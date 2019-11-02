MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto father’s dying wish to see his son’s high school graduation was fulfilled from his own hospice bed.

The father, Paul Espinoza, was in his final days as he saw his son, also named Paul, receive a high school diploma in a very special ceremony.

“Oh my god, I’m so proud of you,” Espinoza said to his son, who responded with, “Just want to make you proud.”

“I knew you could do it,” the proud father said with a smile on his face.

Stripped of strength in his cancer battle and surrounded by family and friends, Espinoza watched his only son graduate high school in an honorary ceremony from his hospice bed.

It was his dying wish.

“It’s my dad’s dream to see me graduate,” the younger Paul said. “It’s my dream to graduate in front of my dad and everybody made my dad and my dream happen.”

CBS13 learned that Paul Espinoza died Friday evening at 9:20 p.m. after his battle with cancer.

“We all know that time’s limited, and he just wants to see me graduate,” the younger Paul said. “And I just wanted to make that happen for him and for me.”

The special day of pomp and circumstance was organized by San Joaquin Hospice and Grace M. Davis High School in Modesto.