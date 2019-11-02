  • CBS13On Air

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Suisun City police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one person.

At around 11:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting, Suisun City PD said they received a call from the North Bay Hospital Emergency Room regarding a walk-in gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with the victim who told them the shooting happened in the area of Sunset Avenue and Canvasback Drive.

Officers said they searched the area extensively for surveillance footage, witnesses and physical evidence.

As of now, there have been zero arrests made and no suspect information released.

The department asks that anyone with information relevant to the case contact the department.

