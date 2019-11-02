Filed Under:Tracy News


TRACY (CBS13) — Tracy police are looking for a woman they believed to be a witness to a September homicide.

(credit: Tracy PD)

Police believe the woman pictured in the sketch (see photo below) is associated with a white SUV seen near the home on Carlton Way where 23-year-old Nikolis Martinez was shot and killed on September 21.

The woman is believed to be Hispanic and in her 20s or 30s.

(credit: Tracy PD)

Tracy PD asks that anyone with information regarding this woman’s whereabouts please contact the department.

