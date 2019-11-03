YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Angela Dunakin, 52, died on October 28th following a crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 20 in Yuba City that happened the day prior, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Nicole Romans Hall, a close friend of Dunakin’s, told CBS13 the Dunakin family has been through tragedy once before.

Dunakin was the widow of slain Oakland Police Officer Mark Dunakin, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

Hall told CBS13 her husband was also killed by the same suspect in March 2009. Both men were sergeants with Oakland PD.

CBS13 spoke with one of Dunakin’s three children, Anthony, over the phone. He told us his mother was an amazing woman who would do anything for her children and always put them first.

Her son also credited his mother for being an amazing help in caring for his 10-month-old daughter.

Hall said that herself, others and the children’s family will be there for them with whatever they need, whenever.

“These children are devastated and they’re traumatized,” she said. “And, this is going to be something that will now forever have to be with them not just tragically losing their father and now tragically losing their mother.”

Dunakin’s son also told us that the family is incredibly grateful for the community’s support during this time.