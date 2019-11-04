DAVIS (CBS13) — A 17-year-old is in police custody in connection with two armed robberies and a carjacking in Davis.
The crimes happened on Halloween night along Shasta Drive and the area of 7th and D Streets. Police say the suspects drove away in the carjacking victim’s vehicle.
The stolen vehicle was recovered Saturday by Woodland police officers after a brief pursuit. Over a two-day period, Davis officers worked with the Woodland police department to arrest the 17-year-old Woodland resident for evading police and weapons charges.
Police say they are searching for one, possibly two, more suspects in this case.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.