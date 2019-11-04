Comments
PARADISE (CBS13) – Ahead of the first anniversary of the Camp Fire, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office is debuting new badges that will commemorate the tragedy.
The newly designed badges feature a center seal that depicts the Honey Run Covered Bridge.
That historic bridge, built in 1887, was among the thousands of buildings destroyed in the Camp Fire.
With work underway to restore it, the sheriff’s office says the bridge is a fitting symbol of the community’s resolve to rebuild after what became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state’s history.
Friday will mark one year since the Camp Fire started in Butte County.