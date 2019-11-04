YUBA CITY (CBS13) – The woman charged with manslaughter after she allegedly hit and killed a 13-year-old boy while driving under the influence has pleaded not guilty.
Constance Addison, 36, is facing charges of felony hit-and-run, child endangerment and felony DUI after the Oct.7 incident. A charge of gross vehicular manslaughter was also added after the boy succumbed to his injuries.
Addison entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance on Monday, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office said.
The boy’s name was not released by authorities, but friends and family identified him as Alec Flores.
Addison has been released on bail. Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 11.