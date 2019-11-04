Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police are attempting to contact a subject inside a residence on Misty Blue Court.
Police said officers and the helicopter are on the scene of a disturbance in the 9600 block of Misty Blue Court.
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 5, 2019
The officers have shut down Orchard View Drive between Purple Finch and Cedar Oak.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area during this incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.