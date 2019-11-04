Filed Under:Kiefer Landfill, Sloughhouse

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro firefighters battled a fire at the landfill on Kiefer Road Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. and did not spread to the surrounding wildland. Firefighters said the fire did present a challenge because it was located in the interior of the landfill.

Metro Fire said this is effectively a garbage fire with a wide variety of burning material.

Firefighters also advised nearby residents who could smell the fire should close their windows and doors and stay inside.

