LOCKE (CBS13) – A 42-year-old Galt resident has been identified as the driver who died after crashing into the Sacramento River on Friday.
The crash happened off River Road near the town of Locke. California Highway Patrol says a 2002 Ford Mustang reportedly swerved across oncoming traffic and went into the river.
It ended up upside down in the water, near the river’s edge. Fire crews worked quickly to get the driver out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed as 42-year-old Galt resident Rossi Lee Michael Anaya.
Anaya was the only person in the car.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.