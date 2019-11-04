SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As firefighters work on getting the wildfires burning across the state under control, President Donald Trump is taking aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On Sunday, the president told Newsom to “Get your act together Governor.”

..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…But our teams are working well together in….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more,” Pres. Trump wrote.

The president also repeated his criticism that poor forest management is to blame for the wildfires.

“I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him,” Trump tweeted.

Gov. Newsom fired back at Trump with a short tweet.

You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation. https://t.co/PSt8N39Er5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2019

“You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation,” Newsom wrote.

Gov. Newsom recently signed several emergency declarations because of the wildfires.

A state study also found more than half of California’s forests are managed by the federal government – and the large recent fires started in neighborhoods and mountain areas, not forests.