NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run near Arden Arcade Sunday.
The driver hit a man who was walking on Cottage Way at Fulton Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday and kept driving.
The man was badly hurt.
Police are looking for a sedan with damage on the front.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to call CHP at 916-348-2300 or email Officer Zerfas (mzerfas@chp.ca.gov) or Officer Walker (amwalker@chp.ca.gov).