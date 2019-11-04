  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Arden Arcade News, Hit And Run


NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run near Arden Arcade Sunday.

The driver hit a man who was walking on Cottage Way at Fulton Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday and kept driving.

The man was badly hurt.

READ: Man, 61, Dies After Arden Arcade Area Hit-And-Run; Search On For Driver

Police are looking for a sedan with damage on the front.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to call CHP at 916-348-2300 or email Officer Zerfas (mzerfas@chp.ca.gov) or Officer Walker (amwalker@chp.ca.gov).

