



SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) — A pedestrian was brutally hit and left for dead on a Sacramento street and it was all caught on camera.

The hit and run happened at the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way Sunday night. A light-colored sedan was caught on camera plowing into the pedestrian and without bothering to stop.

California Highway Patrol said this is the second hit-and-run on Cottage Way within days.

“Man just like ruptures going off. It’s unexplainable,” said David, who declined to give his last name.

David said he heard the crash as he was standing outside a nearby store late Sunday night. He said the man who was hit had really bad injuries.

“I guess he got up and tried to keep on going and he didn’t want any help from the ambulance or nothing like that. It just drove us crazy to see somebody going through something like that,” he said.

California Highway Patrol is investigating another hit and run case off Cottage Way just days ago. On October 25th, a 61-year-old man was hit and killed near Cottage Way and Howe Avenue, less than a mile from the hit-and-run Sunday night.

“At the end of the day, we just hope the person that did the crime will turn themselves in or call or whatever the situation is,” David.