SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Capitol Christmas Tree didn’t last long at its new home.
After arriving at the Capitol Tuesday from Latour Demonstration State Forest in Shasta County, the tree was found to be damaged and determined to be unsafe to place on the Capitol West Steps, according to the Department of General Services.
DGS worked with the Department of Forestry and Cal Fire to find a new tree. The replacement tree will be cut down at Latour State Demonstration Forest Wednesday and transported to the Capitol Thursday morning.