ROSEVILLE (CBS13/AP) — Thousands of friends, colleagues and family remembered a sheriff’s deputy killed last month while responding to a call about a theft from a marijuana garden as a devoted father and a committed deputy.
The hearse carrying @ElDoradoSheriff Deputy Brian Ishmael has arrived at Bayside in Roseville. The church campus is lined with blue ribbons. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/F5LfRrZbKv
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) November 5, 2019
The more than 3,000 people attended a service Tuesday in honor of El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael at Bayside Church in Roseville. Blue ribbons were tied to the trees lining the road to the Bayside Church, and adorned the doors leading to the church’s sanctuary.
After the memorial, a procession of law enforcement personnel went from Roseville to Placerville, El Dorado County’s seat.
I asked Deputy Justin Davis from @KingsSheriff if putting on the uniform felt different today… he said yes. “It’s just a humbling experience to know that someone before you has given his life so that we can keep this city, community and country safe.” @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/4ES5bMKGXS
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) November 5, 2019
The 37-year-old deputy was fatally shot Oct. 23 in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Somerset. Four men were arrested in connection to his death.
