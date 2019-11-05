  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Monterey County


MARINA (CBS SF) — One of the Salinas murder suspects who escaped from the Monterey County Jail over the weekend may have been located Tuesday at a Motel 6 in Marina, according to authorities.

KION reports that Captain John Thornburg with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that authorities believe one of the escaped inmates is currently in a room at the Marina Motel 6.

Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies and Marina police worked together to evacuate the motel and surrounding area including a Denny’s restaurant, KION reports. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while law enforcement is there. The current incident could last a few hours.

READ MORE ON CBSSF.COM

Comments

Leave a Reply