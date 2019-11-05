Comments
MARINA (CBS SF) — One of the Salinas murder suspects who escaped from the Monterey County Jail over the weekend may have been located Tuesday at a Motel 6 in Marina, according to authorities.
KION reports that Captain John Thornburg with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that authorities believe one of the escaped inmates is currently in a room at the Marina Motel 6.
Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies and Marina police worked together to evacuate the motel and surrounding area including a Denny’s restaurant, KION reports. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while law enforcement is there. The current incident could last a few hours.