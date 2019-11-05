LODI (CBS13) – An officer was involved in a gun battle with a suspect in Lodi early Tuesday morning, police say.

The scene is along the 900 block of Industrial Way.

HAPPENING NOW: San Joaquin County authorities are investigating an officer-involved-shooting in #Lodi. It happened at 5:10 a.m. on the 900 block of Industrial Way. Police say a 37 year old man was armed with a semi-automatic weapon & exchanged fire with an officer. #CBS13 pic.twitter.com/FOZGzl9d0m — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) November 5, 2019

Lodi police say, a little after 5 a.m., an officer responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots fired. The first officer who got to the scene found that a suspect was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun.

Police say the suspect and officer exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) November 5, 2019

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was shot multiple times. The officer was unhurt.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Several agencies are now investigating the incident.