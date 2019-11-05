SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Republic FC fired its head coach and assistant head coach, the club said in a statement Tuesday.
Simon Elliot spent two seasons as head coach and finishes with a 33-21 record. The team said in a statement Tuesday that they will immediately start looking for his and assistant head coach Benjamin Ziemer’s replacements as the team prepares
Major League Soccer named the Republic as its newest franchise nearly three years ago, starting in 2022 season.
The club released a statement about the staffing changes: “We want to thank Simon and Ben for their tireless work and support in the development of Republic FC. They have both represented the club well and we wish them the best moving forward in their careers. With our 2019 season coming to a close, our focus is on preparing for next season, competing for the USL Cup, and continuing to build toward the bright future of this club.”