STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 19-year-old Stockton woman was found dead inside a car that crashed in Mono County over the weekend.
California Highway Patrol’s Bridgeport division says, just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, someone who had stopped at a viewpoint near Tioga Pass spotted a crashed car about 400 feet down an embankment.
Several agencies responded to investigate. A search and rescue crew from Mono County soon went down the embankment and found that there was a young woman dead inside. She was identified as 19-year-old Stockton resident Kayla Vallez.
Investigators believe Vallez crashed off Highway 120, her car overturning several times, before it came to a rest.
Exactly when the crash happened is unclear, CHP says.
Vallez was reportedly on her way to Las Vegas. Her family had reported her missing to the Stockton Police Department on Nov. 1.