KINGS BEACH (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County lent a helping hand to a “local” stuck in a sticky situation.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared video showing a bear that goes by the name “T-Shirt” who got stuck in a dumpster in Kings Beach and needed some help getting out.
Yesterday morning, a #bear that goes by the name “T-Shirt” got himself stuck in a dumpster in Kings Beach. Luckily for T-Shirt, Deputies Bertoni and Staley were able to help him get out of his predicament. 🐻 #LawEnforcement #dumpsterdiving #hungry pic.twitter.com/JeCq7quLi9
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 5, 2019
Some brave deputies are seen working together to get the large bear free from the dumpster.
Eventually, after spooking the deputies a bit, T-Shirt gets out and scampers away.
Deputies say T-Shirt got his name because of a white patch of fur on his chest.
He is considered a local in the area due to his multiple run-ins with deputies.