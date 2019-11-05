  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:bears, Lake Tahoe, Placer County

KINGS BEACH (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County lent a helping hand to a “local” stuck in a sticky situation.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared video showing a bear that goes by the name “T-Shirt” who got stuck in a dumpster in Kings Beach and needed some help getting out.

Some brave deputies are seen working together to get the large bear free from the dumpster.

Eventually, after spooking the deputies a bit, T-Shirt gets out and scampers away.

Deputies say T-Shirt got his name because of a white patch of fur on his chest.

He is considered a local in the area due to his multiple run-ins with deputies.

