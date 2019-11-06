SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a 29-year-old man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento Tuesday evening.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released a more details about the shooting that happened along the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue. Deputies responded to the area after getting numerous calls of shots fired, as well as ShotSpotter activations.
At the scene, deputies found a 47-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to his upper body. She was alert and talking and was taken to the hospital.
A 29-year-old man who had been shot was also found nearby. He was unconscious and deputies immediately started CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
The man and woman appear to be the only victims in the shooting, deputies say. There was a report of a third person who walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound after the shooting, but detectives now say that information is not accurate.
Detectives have not released the names of either victim. No motive or suspect information has been released.