SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The CHP is investigating a fatal crash that happened just before 11 p.m. on Interstate 80 Tuesday.
According to the CHP, a 58-year-old male driving a 2007 Honda Accord was driving on eastbound 80 at speeds above the 65 mph speed limit, unrestrained. The driver then reportedly changed lanes and hit a slower-moving 2013 Ford Escape, driven by 71-year-old Rita Johnson of Sileyville.
The crash caused the Ford to overturn. It came to rest on its side on the right shoulder of eastbound I-80, east of Currey Road.
Officers say the Honda continued on and became lodged in the bushes east of the Ford. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.
Johnson sustained minor injuries and was taken to Kaiser Vacaville. The male driver appeared to suffer fatal injuries from the initial impact, hitting the Ford.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Solano Area CHP Officer A. Skinner.