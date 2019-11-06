STOCKTON (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County public works employee was threatened by a man with a knife while checking a canal, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Sheriff’s office said the public works employee was checking the diverting canal near Cherokee Road when he was approached by 49-year-old Rudy Martinez, who appeared angry.
Martinez reportedly brought out a knife and threatened the worker, demanding he left the area. The worker left the area and alerted the sheriff’s office, giving a detailed description of Martinez and his bright green bike.
Two hours later, Matinez was spotted by two deputies. He was detained and identified by the public works employee. The deputies booked Martinez in the San Joaquin County Jail for brandishing a weapon and making terrorist threats.