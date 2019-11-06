



CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Investigators have released footage of the Oct. 27 incident where a woman was shot and killed in front of deputies.

It happened after a man and a woman were seen arguing outside a Carmichael apartment complex around 1 a.m. Shortly after Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, the man shot the woman – prompting deputies to fire at the suspect.

Both the man and the woman died at the scene.

“Let’s just call it what it is. It’s really an execution of a woman in front of their eyes,” said Tess Deterding, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the pair knew each other, but have not elaborated on the nature of their relationship.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as 23-year-old Chanell Brown. The man has been identified as

Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released both 911 audio of the incident and private surveillance video taken right where the shooting happened.

In the video, a woman can be seen coming into frame with her hands up. Deputies can be heard directing her, while it also appears that she’s talking to the suspect.

As the woman walks behind a fence, the suspect is seen rushing to the woman. Several shots and screams are then heard ringing out, then more gunfire is heard coming from deputies.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as 25-year-old Earnest Easterling.

The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says.