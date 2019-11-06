STOCKTON (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol officers say they caught more than a dozen carpool lane cheaters in just two hours during the morning commute.
A couple of officers set out to do some High Occupancy Vehicle lane enforcement along Interstate 5 Wednesday morning, CHP Stockton division posted on Facebook.
In just a couple of hours, CHP says the two officers gave out 16 carpool lane citations.
The HOV lane is active from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. along I-5 in Stockton, then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the evening commute. Drivers can use the lane as long as they have two or more people in their car – which includes children.
CHP says they’ve gotten many complaints recently about drivers violating the carpool lane, prompting their enforcement action on Wednesday.
Drivers cited for violating the carpool lane face a minimum $490 fine.